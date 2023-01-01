Contact Us
 
Our Story

Our Story

A legacy of service.

On the morning of Dec. 23, 1944, a 22-year-old pilot from San Diego named Donald N. Sharp gave his life for his country near Bonn, Germany, during a mission with the B-26 Marauders of the United States Army Air Forces.

His father, Thomas E. Sharp, a successful San Diego businessman and radio broadcasting pioneer, sought for a meaningful way to honor his son's sacrifice. In 1950, he donated $500,000 to the newly formed San Diego Hospital Association, with the commitment that a new hospital "dedicated to all servicemen who sacrificed their lives" be constructed and named Donald N. Sharp Memorial Community Hospital. It was to be a health care organization designed not for profit, but for people.

Since that time, Sharp HealthCare has expanded to serve San Diego County with four acute-care hospitals, three specialty hospitals, three affiliated medical groups, a health plan and more than 19,000 employees. Every day we honor our lineage by making Sharp the best place to work, the best place to practice medicine and the best place to receive care in San Diego.

