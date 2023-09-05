Delivering more babies than any other hospital in California

Each year, Sharp Mary Birch welcomes nearly 7,000 babies. But being a health care leader also takes exceptional care. Like our patient-centered labor and delivery services and our advanced high-risk pregnancy treatment.

And for newborns needing special attention, our Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is recognized as among the best.

Specialized care for women of all ages

At Sharp Mary Birch, we provide a one-of-a-kind experience for women at all stages of life being the only stand-alone hospital in San Diego that specializes exclusively in women's health.

We offer the most advanced minimally invasive treatments, including robotic surgery for hysterectomies and other gynecologic procedures. We treat a range of conditions, including incontinence, endometriosis, pelvic organ prolapse and fibroids.

We also provide an exceptional experience for our breast cancer surgical patients. We offer the latest surgical techniques including autologous tissue reconstruction (DIEP flaps), nipple-sparing, and skin-sparing mastectomies with implant-based reconstruction.

What you'll find here

At Sharp Mary Birch, we understand the unique health care needs of women and newborns and offer world-class programs and services to support their very best health.