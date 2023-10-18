Women's Gynecologic Surgery

Nationally recognized for excellence in gynecologic surgery.

From fibroids to endometriosis, Sharp HealthCare is a leader in treating women's gynecologic conditions. So if you're facing a surgical diagnosis, trust in us for unparalleled care with the fastest possible recovery.

We treat:

Get back to doing the things you love.

Through minimally invasive surgery, our patients experience less pain and scarring, shorter hospital stays and faster recovery times. Our affiliated physicians are some of the best in their field, using fine instruments, high-definition monitors and 3D images for the best precision and control.

By merging technology with talent, we've become a leader in women's surgeries. In fact, Sharp Mary Birch, a Magnet hospital, has been designated as a Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecology by the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists.

But beyond our skill and accolades, it's our people who make the difference. From nurses to specialists, the Sharp family is just that, a family — providing you with the very best that health care can offer. Expect a focus on you — individualized treatments from diagnosis through recovery. This is The Sharp Experience in action.

A range of treatments to help you heal.

You are more than your diagnosis. That's why at Sharp, our affiliated physicians will work with you on a treatment plan that works for you. Our life-changing procedures include:

Endometrial ablation : If you experience heavy menstrual bleeding, this procedure provides a solution by removing the inside lining of the uterus.

Hysteroscopy : This technique examines the inside of the uterus to treat underlying problems, such as the removal of small polyps or fibroids.

Laparoscopy : By using a long lens with a small video camera, laparoscopy helps evaluate pelvic disorders (such as the presence of ovarian cysts), perform minimally invasive hysterectomies and treat endometriosis.

Robotic surgery : This advanced technology enhances your surgeon's ability to use small incisions to perform complex procedures such as hysterectomies, as well as the treatment of fibroids and gynecologic cancer.

Vaginal-approach surgeries: This procedure allows for surgical intervention without incisions in the abdomen for procedures such as hysterectomies, pelvic floor reconstruction and prolapse surgeries.

Conveniently located near you.

We offer gynecologic surgery at the following hospitals:

Learn more about gynecologic surgery at Sharp.

To schedule a consultation or to find a Sharp-affiliated doctor, search for a San Diego OBGYN or call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm.