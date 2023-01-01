About Abhay Gupta, MD

My philosophy has always been to provide each patient with the finest personalized care, while creating beautiful, natural results that turn dreams into reality. I learned early on in my medical career that practicing medicine is a privilege not to be taken lightly. It is my duty as a physician and surgeon to provide the best and most up-to-date medical care possible when treating my patients, to the best of my ability. I swore an oath to do this the day I graduated from medical school and I continue to honor that oath today. I understand how difficult choosing a surgeon to trust with your medical care can be. That is why I treat every single one of my patients as if they were a member of my own family - with the honesty, care and compassion that they deserve. In my spare time, I enjoy golfing, surfing, playing tennis, scuba diving, running marathons and spending time with my wife and three children.

Age: 52

In practice since: 2004

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Hindi

Education Cleveland Clinic : Fellowship

University of Western Ontario : Medical School

University of Western Ontario : Internship

University of Western Ontario : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.