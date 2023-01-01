Abhay Gupta, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
No ratings available
Location and phone
2385 S. Melrose Dr, Vista, CA, 920812385 S Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Gupta Plastic Surgery10672 Wexford St
Suite 275
San Diego, CA 92131
About Abhay Gupta, MD
My philosophy has always been to provide each patient with the finest personalized care, while creating beautiful, natural results that turn dreams into reality. I learned early on in my medical career that practicing medicine is a privilege not to be taken lightly. It is my duty as a physician and surgeon to provide the best and most up-to-date medical care possible when treating my patients, to the best of my ability. I swore an oath to do this the day I graduated from medical school and I continue to honor that oath today. I understand how difficult choosing a surgeon to trust with your medical care can be. That is why I treat every single one of my patients as if they were a member of my own family - with the honesty, care and compassion that they deserve. In my spare time, I enjoy golfing, surfing, playing tennis, scuba diving, running marathons and spending time with my wife and three children.
Age:52
In practice since:2004
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Hindi
Education
Cleveland Clinic:Fellowship
University of Western Ontario:Medical School
University of Western Ontario:Internship
University of Western Ontario:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- BOTOX cosmetic injections
- Breast augmentation
- Breast implant removal
- Breast implant revision
- Breast lift
- Breast reconstruction
- Breast reduction
- Burn treatment
- Cancer surgery
- Chemical peel
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Dermabrasion
- Facial plastic surgery
- Injectable dermal fillers
- Liposuction
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Microsurgery
- Pressure sores
- Reconstructive surgery
- Scar revision
- Skin cancer reconstruction
- Skin graft
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1629165428
Special recognitions
