Provider Image

Abigail Corong, MOT

No ratings available
Master of Occupational Therapy
Occupational therapy
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy

Scheduling not available for this provider

About Abigail Corong, MOT

Age:
 29
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Female
Education
Loma Linda University:
 Graduate School
NPI
1740935717
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Abigail Corong, MOT? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.