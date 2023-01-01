About Alayna Puccinelli, DPM

I always knew that I wanted to pursue a career in health care so that I could help people. Foot- and ankle-related pain and problems can severely impact a person's life and being able to provide effective treatment and pain relief is very important and gratifying to me. It is my mission to pursue the health and well-being of my patients by providing the highest quality medical and surgical care. I collaborate with my patients to treat and heal foot and ankle pain, injuries and deformities. I am also very passionate about foot care for people with diabetes, wound care and limb salvage. I utilize advanced techniques for healing wounds and preventing amputations. In my spare time, I enjoy hiking, running, going to the beach, recreational sports, watching movies and spending time with friends and family.

Age: 35

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Pooch-In-elli

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Illinois - Urbana : Medical School

Kaiser Roseville Medical Center : Residency

Scripps Memorial Hospital : Residency

Kaiser Permanente - Sacramento : Residency

Des Moines University : Medical School

