Alayna Puccinelli, DPM
No ratings available
Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry
Alayna Puccinelli, DPM
No ratings available
Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry
Location and phone
- 340 4th Ave
Suite 6
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
About Alayna Puccinelli, DPM
I always knew that I wanted to pursue a career in health care so that I could help people. Foot- and ankle-related pain and problems can severely impact a person's life and being able to provide effective treatment and pain relief is very important and gratifying to me. It is my mission to pursue the health and well-being of my patients by providing the highest quality medical and surgical care. I collaborate with my patients to treat and heal foot and ankle pain, injuries and deformities. I am also very passionate about foot care for people with diabetes, wound care and limb salvage. I utilize advanced techniques for healing wounds and preventing amputations. In my spare time, I enjoy hiking, running, going to the beach, recreational sports, watching movies and spending time with friends and family.
Age:35
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Pooch-In-elli
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Illinois - Urbana:Medical School
Kaiser Roseville Medical Center:Residency
Scripps Memorial Hospital:Residency
Kaiser Permanente - Sacramento:Residency
Des Moines University:Medical School
NPI
1487072278
Insurance plans accepted
Alayna Puccinelli, DPM, accepts 5 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alayna Puccinelli, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Alayna Puccinelli, DPM? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.