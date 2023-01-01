Albert Sharf, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
No ratings available
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Albert Sharf, MD
Fast and excellent service when needed. Specialized in Nuclear Cardiology.
Age:62
In practice since:2003
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Hebrew
Education
New Jersey College of Medicine:Medical School
Long Island Jewish Medical Center:Internship
Long Island Jewish Medical Center:Residency
Cooper University Hospital:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cholesterol management
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Nuclear medicine studies
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1649349820
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Albert Sharf, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Albert Sharf, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
