Alice Lin, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Perlman Clinic7855 Ivanhoe Ave
La Jolla, CA 92037
Get directions858-869-0188
Fax: 858-795-1195
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Alice Lin, MD
Age:46
In practice since:2021
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Contra Costa Regional Medical Center:Residency
Contra Costa Regional Medical Center:Internship
NPI
1184769341
Insurance plans accepted
Alice Lin, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
