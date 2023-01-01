Provider Image

Alice Lin, MD

Medical doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
This provider books appointments through a scheduling tool outside of Sharp.
  1. Perlman Clinic
    7855 Ivanhoe Ave
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    858-869-0188
    Fax: 858-795-1195

About Alice Lin, MD

 46
 2021
English
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Medical School
Contra Costa Regional Medical Center:
 Residency
Contra Costa Regional Medical Center:
 Internship
1184769341

Alice Lin, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

