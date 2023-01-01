Provider Image

Alicia Afrah-Boateng, PA

Physician Assistant
Family medicine
Internal medicine
Sharp Rees-Stealy

Accepting new patients
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa
    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92121
    858-499-2600

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Alicia Afrah-Boateng, PA

The Sharp Experience means compassionate, excellent care, delivered how I would want my own family treated.
 61
 2022
 Female
Oregon Health Sciences University:
 Graduate School
