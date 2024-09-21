Location and phone
Rady Children's Hospital San Diego3020 Children's Way
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Amanda Dube, MD
Age:34
Gender:Female
Education
Washington University :Residency
Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego:Fellowship
Washington University School of Medicine:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1710407531
Patient Portal
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amanda Dube, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amanda Dube, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.