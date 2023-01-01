Amanda Gosman, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Amanda Gosman, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Amanda Gosman, MD
Comprehensive adult and pediatric plastic surgery.
Age:51
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Hennipin County Medical School:Internship
Hennipin County Medical School:Residency
University of Minnesota, Duluth:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Breast augmentation
- Breast implant removal
- Burn treatment
- Chemical peel
- Cleft palate/lip repair
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Dermabrasion
- Liposuction
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Microsurgery
- Pressure sores
- Reconstructive surgery
- Skin graft
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1164436291
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amanda Gosman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Amanda Gosman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.