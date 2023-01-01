Provider Image

Ana Hossein Zadeh Maleki, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Neurology (board certified)

Accepting new patients
  1. The Neuron Clinic
    450 4th Ave
    Suite 215
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-425-3840

About Ana Hossein Zadeh Maleki, MD

Age:
 40
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Female
Education
University of Tennessee:
 Internship
Ahvaz Jundishapur University of Medical Sciences:
 Medical School
University of Tennessee:
 Residency
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1316471485

