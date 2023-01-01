Ana Hossein Zadeh Maleki, MD
Location and phone
The Neuron Clinic450 4th Ave
Suite 215
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
About Ana Hossein Zadeh Maleki, MD
Age:40
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Education
University of Tennessee:Internship
Ahvaz Jundishapur University of Medical Sciences:Medical School
University of Tennessee:Residency
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1316471485
