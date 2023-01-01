Location and phone
- 345 F St
Suite 220
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
About Arturo Valderrama, MD
Age:58
In practice since:2001
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Guadalajara:Medical School
Cabrini Medical Center:Internship
Cabrini Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1467632273
Insurance plans accepted
Arturo Valderrama, MD, accepts only 1 insurance plan.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Arturo Valderrama, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Arturo Valderrama, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
