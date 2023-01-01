About Barry Handler, MD

I am proud to provide cutting edge treatment for most plastic surgery needs.

Age: 59

In practice since: 2000

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Saint Louis University : Internship

Saint Louis University : Residency

Saint Louis University : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Breast augmentation

Breast implant removal

Chemical peel

Cosmetic procedures/surgeries

Dermabrasion

Laser peel

Laser surgery

Liposuction

Reconstructive surgery

Skin graft

