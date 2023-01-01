About Barry Lumkin, MD

I became a doctor to make a meaningful contribution. I believe that the patient's best interest always comes first. To me, The Sharp Experience is all about providing patient-centered care. I enjoy playing the guitar in my spare time.

Age: 62

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Lum-kin

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Francisco : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

University of California, Davis : Medical School

University of California, Davis : Residency



NPI 1831207588