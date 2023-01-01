Provider Image

Barry Slipock, DDS

No ratings available
Doctor of Dental Surgery
General dentistry

Scheduling not available for this provider

About Barry Slipock, DDS

Age:
 78
In practice since:
 1993
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Francisco:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
  • Cosmetic dentistry
  • Dental bonding
  • Dentures
  • Gum disease
  • Root canal
  • Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1669481297

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Barry Slipock, DDS? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.