Benjamin Camacho, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease
Internal medicine
Benjamin Camacho, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease
Internal medicine
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Benjamin Camacho, MD
I treat patients for all types of heart-related conditions. I perform advanced diagnostic and surgical procedures including coronary angioplasty, pacemaker implantation and coronary stent implants.
Age:71
In practice since:1997
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Tagalog/Filipino
Education
University of Alabama:Fellowship
Jr. Memorial Hospital (Phillipines):Internship
Lutheran Medical Center:Residency
St. Luke's Medical Center (Philippines):Residency
University of Santo Tomas (Philippines):Medical School
NPI
1639290125
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Benjamin Camacho, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Benjamin Camacho, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.