About Benjamin Camacho, MD

I treat patients for all types of heart-related conditions. I perform advanced diagnostic and surgical procedures including coronary angioplasty, pacemaker implantation and coronary stent implants.

Age: 71

In practice since: 1997

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Tagalog/Filipino

Education University of Alabama : Fellowship

Jr. Memorial Hospital (Phillipines) : Internship

Lutheran Medical Center : Residency

St. Luke's Medical Center (Philippines) : Residency

University of Santo Tomas (Philippines) : Medical School

