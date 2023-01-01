Betty Joan Maly, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatric physical medicine/rehab
Rehab/physical medicine (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Betty Joan Maly, MD
The patient is a whole person, and the neuromusculoskeletal limitations and/or pain are evaluated and treated in the whole, integrative approach.
Age:78
In practice since:1990
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Medical College of Wisconsin:Medical School
Medical College of Wisconsin:Internship
Medical College of Wisconsin:Residency
Areas of focus
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Chronic pain management
- Head injury
- Multiple sclerosis
- Neuromuscular disorders
- Post-polio syndrome
- Spinal cord dysfunction
- Stroke
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1720154578
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Betty Joan Maly, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Betty Joan Maly, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
