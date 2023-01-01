About Betty Joan Maly, MD

The patient is a whole person, and the neuromusculoskeletal limitations and/or pain are evaluated and treated in the whole, integrative approach.

Age: 78

In practice since: 1990

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Medical College of Wisconsin : Medical School

Medical College of Wisconsin : Internship

Medical College of Wisconsin : Residency



Areas of focus Back evaluation and treatment

Chronic pain management

Head injury

Multiple sclerosis

Neuromuscular disorders

Post-polio syndrome

Spinal cord dysfunction

Stroke

