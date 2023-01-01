About Brian Oleksy, MD, DDS

To serve our patients with integrity and deliver the highest quality professional care in a soothing and comfortable environment. "To provide excellent patient services in a timely fashion w/patient being treated being the most important thing while in our care."

Age: 50

In practice since: 2007

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Utsw Medical School : Residency

Utsw Medical School : Medical School

Utsw Medical School : Internship

University of California, Los Angeles : Medical School



Areas of focus Dental extractions

Dental implants

