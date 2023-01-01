Brian Reagan, MD
Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
- 11515 El Camino Real
Suite 150
San Diego, CA 92130
About Brian Reagan, MD
Plastic surgery combines all of the facets that I sought in a medical career — artistic creativity, a close doctor-patient relationship, and the ability to make a significant difference in the life of an individual. Together, my education, experience and expertise provide each Sharp patient with the best possible care. After training at many of the top universities in the country, I returned to San Diego in 2000. With more than 15 years of experience, I have the clinical breadth to meet and exceed medical needs. I have also been recognized by the public and my peers as a physician of excellence. In my spare time, I train for sprint triathlons. I also enjoy cycling around Mission Bay, running along the coast and swimming in La Jolla Cove. I ran my first La Jolla Half Marathon in April 2015.
Age:59
In practice since:2002
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Ray - gun
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Cornell Medical Center:Medical School
Cornell Medical Center:Residency
Cornell Medical Center:Fellowship
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Internship
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Blepharoplasty
- BOTOX cosmetic injections
- Breast augmentation
- Breast implant removal
- Breast implant revision
- Breast lift
- Breast reconstruction
- Breast reduction
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Facial plastic surgery
- Injectable dermal fillers
- Liposuction
- Reconstructive surgery
- Tummy tuck (abdominoplasty)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1639162332
Insurance plans accepted
Brian Reagan, MD, accepts 2 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
