About Brian Reagan, MD

Plastic surgery combines all of the facets that I sought in a medical career — artistic creativity, a close doctor-patient relationship, and the ability to make a significant difference in the life of an individual. Together, my education, experience and expertise provide each Sharp patient with the best possible care. After training at many of the top universities in the country, I returned to San Diego in 2000. With more than 15 years of experience, I have the clinical breadth to meet and exceed medical needs. I have also been recognized by the public and my peers as a physician of excellence. In my spare time, I train for sprint triathlons. I also enjoy cycling around Mission Bay, running along the coast and swimming in La Jolla Cove. I ran my first La Jolla Half Marathon in April 2015.

Age: 59

In practice since: 2002

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Ray - gun

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Cornell Medical Center : Medical School

Cornell Medical Center : Residency

Cornell Medical Center : Fellowship

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Internship

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



