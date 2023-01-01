About Brooke Sateesh, MD

The appeal of helping people while developing personal relationships drove my interest in pursuing a career in medicine. I joined San Diego Family Dermatology in 2010 — a practice that was established in 1975 by my father. I welcome patients of all ages and enjoy getting to know their families, from young to old. Most importantly, I believe that each patient deserves equal access to the best quality of care, and should be treated as family. The practice aims to schedule patient appointments within a few weeks, pediatric patients within two weeks and same-day/next-day appointments for urgent issues. I enjoy traveling, playing tennis and spending time with my two young children and standard poodle, Zanzibar.

Age: 44

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Pennsylvania : Internship

University of Maryland : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Medical School



Areas of focus Acne

Atopic dermatitis

Biopsy

Chemical peel

Contact dermatitis

Cryosurgery

Eczema

Hair loss

Mohs surgery

Psoriasis

Scleroderma

Shingles

Skin cancer

Wart treatment

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.