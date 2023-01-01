Brooke Sateesh, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Brooke Sateesh, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Location and phone
San Diego Family Dermatology655 Euclid Ave
Suite 401
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Brooke Sateesh, MD
The appeal of helping people while developing personal relationships drove my interest in pursuing a career in medicine. I joined San Diego Family Dermatology in 2010 — a practice that was established in 1975 by my father. I welcome patients of all ages and enjoy getting to know their families, from young to old. Most importantly, I believe that each patient deserves equal access to the best quality of care, and should be treated as family. The practice aims to schedule patient appointments within a few weeks, pediatric patients within two weeks and same-day/next-day appointments for urgent issues. I enjoy traveling, playing tennis and spending time with my two young children and standard poodle, Zanzibar.
Age:44
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Pennsylvania:Internship
University of Maryland:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Atopic dermatitis
- Biopsy
- Chemical peel
- Contact dermatitis
- Cryosurgery
- Eczema
- Hair loss
- Mohs surgery
- Psoriasis
- Scleroderma
- Shingles
- Skin cancer
- Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1164565339
Insurance plans accepted
Brooke Sateesh, MD, accepts 22 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brooke Sateesh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Brooke Sateesh, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.