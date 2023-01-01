Bruce Haight, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Bruce Haight, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Bruce Haight, MD
Age:69
In practice since:1989
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Wisconsin:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center (Phoenix):Internship
Areas of focus
- Cataract surgery
- Corneal disease/transplant
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Glaucoma
- Laser surgery
- Macular degeneration
- Pterygium surgery
- Tear duct surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1427029628
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Bruce Haight, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bruce Haight, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Bruce Haight, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bruce Haight, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.