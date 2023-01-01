Bruce Manchel, DPM
Bruce Manchel, DPM
No ratings available
Doctor of Podiatric Medicine
Podiatry (board certified)
Location and phone
13572 Lopelia Meadows13572 Lopelia Meadows Pl
San Diego, CA 92130
About Bruce Manchel, DPM
I treat everyone with honesty, integrity and compassion.
Age:68
In practice since:1983
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Illinois College of Podiatric:Medical School
VA Northern Indiana Health Care System:Residency
Areas of focus
- Bunions
- Diabetic foot care
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Nail removal
- Orthotics
- Sports medicine
- Wart treatment
NPI
1790890788
Insurance plans accepted
Bruce Manchel, DPM, accepts 26 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Bruce Manchel, DPM, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Bruce Manchel, DPM? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
