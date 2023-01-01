About Bruce Manchel, DPM

I treat everyone with honesty, integrity and compassion.

Age: 68

In practice since: 1983

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Illinois College of Podiatric : Medical School

VA Northern Indiana Health Care System : Residency



Areas of focus Bunions

Diabetic foot care

Foot problems

Fracture management

Nail removal

Orthotics

Sports medicine

Wart treatment

