About Caitlin Robison, MD

I chose medicine because of my interest in how the body works and my desire to help people. I practice an integrative approach to medicine including mind, body and spirituality as the path to improved health. My job is to facilitate the body and mind's own ability to heal through education; encouraging lifestyle change; and when needed, medical or surgical intervention. I see health care as a collaborative effort between patient, physician and allied health providers to create a coordinated plan, which empowers each patient to be the driver of their own health. The highlight of my practice is advocating for and building relationships with my patients on their journey to a healthier lifestyle. I enjoy spending time with my dogs, running, yoga and hiking.

Age: 36

In practice since: 2020

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education University of Queensland : Medical School

Creighton University : Internship

Creighton University : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



NPI 1225484686