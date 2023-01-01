Location and phone
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc.8860 Center Dr
Suite 360
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Caitlin Robison, MD
I chose medicine because of my interest in how the body works and my desire to help people. I practice an integrative approach to medicine including mind, body and spirituality as the path to improved health. My job is to facilitate the body and mind's own ability to heal through education; encouraging lifestyle change; and when needed, medical or surgical intervention. I see health care as a collaborative effort between patient, physician and allied health providers to create a coordinated plan, which empowers each patient to be the driver of their own health. The highlight of my practice is advocating for and building relationships with my patients on their journey to a healthier lifestyle. I enjoy spending time with my dogs, running, yoga and hiking.
Age:36
In practice since:2020
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of Queensland:Medical School
Creighton University:Internship
Creighton University:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adolescent gynecology
- Amniocentesis
- Artificial insemination
- Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy
- Birth control shot
- Bloodless medicine
- Bradley method
- Breast disease
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Colposcopy
- Contraception
- Endometriosis
- Evaluation of abnormal Pap
- Female pelvic health
- Fertility - female
- Genetic counseling
- High-risk pregnancy
- Hysteroscopy
- Hysteroscopy - operative
- Implantable birth control
- Incontinence
- Injectable birth control
- Intrauterine device (IUD)
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Laparoscopy - diagnostic
- LGBTQ health
- Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP)
- Menopause
- Menstrual irregularities
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Natural birth methods
- Natural family planning
- Nexplanon® treatment
- Osteoporosis
- Pediatric gynecology
- Pelvic pain
- Postpartum depression
- Premenstrual syndrome
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
- Sexual dysfunction
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Tubal sterilization by hysteroscopy
- Uterine fibroid embolization
- Vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC)
- Vaginal rejuvenation
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1225484686
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Caitlin Robison, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Caitlin Robison, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Caitlin Robison, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.