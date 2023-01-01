Cesar Chavez, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Location and phone
- 835 3rd Ave
Suite A
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About Cesar Chavez, MD
Age:71
In practice since:2019
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Jules Stein Eye Institute:Residency
Jules Stein Eye Institute:Fellowship
Kaiser Permanente Southern California - San Diego:Residency
University of Arizona College of Medicine:Residency
University of Washington:Medical School
Kaiser Permanente Southern California - San Diego:Internship
NPI
1720082563
Insurance plans accepted
Cesar Chavez, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cesar Chavez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
