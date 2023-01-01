Charlene Kakimoto, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Charlene Kakimoto, MD
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Tufts University:Medical School
NPI
1053382044
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Charlene Kakimoto, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Charlene Kakimoto, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
