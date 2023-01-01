Charles Sarosy, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Charles Sarosy, MD
Age:63
In practice since:2000
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
New York Medical College:Medical School
Naval Regional Medical Center:Residency
Naval Regional Medical Center:Internship
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Breast disease
- Colon surgery
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hemorrhoids
- Hernia repair
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Skin graft
- Varicose/spider veins
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1013924596
Special recognitions
