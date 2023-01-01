Chelsea DeFelice, NP
No ratings available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North8010 Frost St.
Second and Third Floors
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Chelsea DeFelice, NP
The Sharp Experience means treating every patient like they are my own family member.
Education
San Diego State University:Graduate School
NPI
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Chelsea DeFelice, NP? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Chelsea DeFelice, NP? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.