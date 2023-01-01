About Choll Kim, MD

During my twenty years of diagnosing and treating patients with spinal disease, the most invaluable lesson I have experienced came when my father became ill. Through this, I was on the other end of the relationaship as a family member. My philosophy as a physician ensures that caring for my patients emotionally remains as essential as performing state of the art surgeries for their recovery to full health.

Age: 58

In practice since: 2009

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Harvard Medical School : Medical School

Mayo Clinic : Fellowship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



