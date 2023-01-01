Choll Kim, MD
About Choll Kim, MD
During my twenty years of diagnosing and treating patients with spinal disease, the most invaluable lesson I have experienced came when my father became ill. Through this, I was on the other end of the relationaship as a family member. My philosophy as a physician ensures that caring for my patients emotionally remains as essential as performing state of the art surgeries for their recovery to full health.
Age:58
In practice since:2009
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Harvard Medical School:Medical School
Mayo Clinic:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Areas of focus
- Arthroscopy and arthroplasty
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Fracture management
- Growth problems
- Kyphoplasty
- Laminectomy
- Laser surgery
- Minimally invasive orthopedic surgery
- Osteoporosis
- Physical therapy
- Reconstructive surgery
- Scoliosis
- Spine surgery
- Trauma
- Vertebroplasty
NPI
1124043765
