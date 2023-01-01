Christina Casteel, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
About Christina Casteel, MD
Age:57
In practice since:1995
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Truman Medical Center West:Residency
University of Missouri, Kansas City:Medical School
Truman Medical Center West:Internship
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Breast cancer
- Breast disease
- Cancer surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1437215241
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Christina Casteel, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christina Casteel, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
