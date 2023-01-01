Christopher Gualtieri, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Christopher Gualtieri, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Location and phone
- 3969 4th Ave
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Christopher Gualtieri, MD
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
Wake Forest University:Residency
University of Arizona College of Medicine:Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
North Carolina Baptist Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cataract surgery
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Diabetic retinopathy
- Glaucoma
- Intraocular lens (IOL)
- Laser surgery
- Laser vision correction surgery
- LASIK
- Pterygium surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1790769156
Insurance plans accepted
Christopher Gualtieri, MD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher Gualtieri, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher Gualtieri, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.