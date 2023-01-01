Christopher Lai, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Christopher Lai, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Christopher Lai, MD
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
University of Minnesota:Internship
Fairview Medical Center:Residency
Chicago Medical School:Medical School
Rosalind Franklin University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1508905159
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher Lai, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher Lai, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.