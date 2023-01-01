Christopher Urband, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
- 11939 Rancho Bernardo Rd
Suite 115
San Diego, CA 92128
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Christopher Urband, MD
In practice since:2020
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
Erie County Medical Center:Residency
Stony Brook University Medical Center:Medical School
Erie County Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1376834572
Special recognitions
