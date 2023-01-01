Dana Reddy, MD
Dana Reddy, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Rheumatology
Location and phone
- 230 2nd St
Suite 102
Encinitas, CA 92024
About Dana Reddy, MD
I chose to pursue medicine to combine my interests in science knowledge and personal interactions with people. As a San Diego native, I am committed to serving the greater San Diego area for any rheumatologic needs. I am fluent in Spanish and value my Spanish-speaking patients. I have been in practice since 2014. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with family, going to the beach and running.
Age:40
In practice since:2014
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Eastern Virginia Medical School:Medical School
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:Internship
Scripps Green Hospital:Residency
Scripps Green Hospital:Fellowship
Areas of focus
- Ankylosing spondylitis
- Bursitis
- Dermatomyositis
- Inflammatory myopathy
- Lupus
- Motor point blocks
- Osteoarthritis
- Osteoporosis
- Psoriatic arthritis
- Rheumatoid arthritis
- Scleroderma
- Sjogren's syndrome
- Tendinitis
- Vasculitis
NPI
1144538778
Special recognitions
