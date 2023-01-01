About Dana Reddy, MD

I chose to pursue medicine to combine my interests in science knowledge and personal interactions with people. As a San Diego native, I am committed to serving the greater San Diego area for any rheumatologic needs. I am fluent in Spanish and value my Spanish-speaking patients. I have been in practice since 2014. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with family, going to the beach and running.

Age: 40

In practice since: 2014

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Eastern Virginia Medical School : Medical School

Scripps Clinic and Research Institute : Internship

Scripps Green Hospital : Residency

Scripps Green Hospital : Fellowship



Areas of focus Ankylosing spondylitis

Bursitis

Dermatomyositis

Inflammatory myopathy

Lupus

Motor point blocks

Osteoarthritis

Osteoporosis

Psoriatic arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis

Scleroderma

Sjogren's syndrome

Tendinitis

Vasculitis

