David Flamenco, DDS
No ratings available
Doctor of Dental Surgery
Dentistry
Location and phone
- 8860 Center Dr
Suite 410
La Mesa, CA 91942
About David Flamenco, DDS
I decided to become a physician because it is an honor to educate and treat anyone willing to do something about his or her dental health. My concern is my patient's well-being. We are dedicated to educating our patients on the prevention of dental infectious diseases and maintaining proper dental health. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends. Enjoying mother nature.
Age:41
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Loma Linda University:Dental
La Universidad De La Salle Bajio:Dental
NPI
1366715807
Insurance plans accepted
David Flamenco, DDS, accepts 7 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
