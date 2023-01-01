About David Flamenco, DDS

I decided to become a physician because it is an honor to educate and treat anyone willing to do something about his or her dental health. My concern is my patient's well-being. We are dedicated to educating our patients on the prevention of dental infectious diseases and maintaining proper dental health. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family and friends. Enjoying mother nature.

Age: 41

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Loma Linda University : Dental

La Universidad De La Salle Bajio : Dental

