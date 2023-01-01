About David Michelson, MD

Age: 55

In practice since: 2000

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Parkland Memorial Hospital : Residency

Johns Hopkins University : Medical School

Johns Hopkins University : Internship



