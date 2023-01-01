David Michelson, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
About David Michelson, MD
Our practice has enjoyed over half a century of successful patient care by providing the highest quality care in the patient's best interest, utilizing state of the art technology and procedures.
Age:55
In practice since:2000
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Parkland Memorial Hospital:Residency
Johns Hopkins University:Medical School
Johns Hopkins University:Internship
Areas of focus
- Cataract surgery
- Corneal disease/transplant
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Diabetic retinopathy
- Glaucoma
- Intraocular lens (IOL)
- Laser surgery
- Laser vision correction surgery
- Macular degeneration
- Microsurgery
- Pterygium surgery
- Tear duct surgery
NPI
1013063437
Special recognitions
