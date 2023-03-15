Verified Patient February 23, 2023 5.0

Dr. Butler is not Isla's Primary Care Dr., however I think we are going to try and switch to him, even though it is a bit further of a commute. Dr. Butler was absolutely amazing with Isla, he was very kind and reassuring to my husband and I as well. He was very patient in answering our questions and explaining everything to us. The MOST amazing part, is that he called us personally the next morning to see how Isla was feeling and how she did through the night, sent us a message to check In on her, and then called AGAIN today (2 days after being seen) to check in on her and to see how we were all doing!!! We have not received such great care like that before with her. He is very genuine, and it really made us feel so good that he cared enough about her to call and check in on a few different occasions on top of an email follow up. We could not be happier with Dr. Butler!!! We would HIGHLY recommend him to anyone and everyone.