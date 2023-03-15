Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa
5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Dennis Butler, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Maria Gray, and we work together to provide you excellent care.
Age:66
In practice since:1989
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Albert Einstein College of Medicine:Internship
New York University:Medical School
Albert Einstein:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
NPI
1902814080
Insurance plans accepted
Dennis Butler, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
74 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMarch 15, 2023
5.0
Doctor Butler listened to my concerns very attentively.
Verified PatientMarch 12, 2023
5.0
I have recommended Sharp Rees Stealy Grossmont pediatrics purely based on my amazing experience with Dr. Butler.
Verified PatientFebruary 23, 2023
5.0
Dr. Butler is not Isla's Primary Care Dr., however I think we are going to try and switch to him, even though it is a bit further of a commute. Dr. Butler was absolutely amazing with Isla, he was very kind and reassuring to my husband and I as well. He was very patient in answering our questions and explaining everything to us. The MOST amazing part, is that he called us personally the next morning to see how Isla was feeling and how she did through the night, sent us a message to check In on her, and then called AGAIN today (2 days after being seen) to check in on her and to see how we were all doing!!! We have not received such great care like that before with her. He is very genuine, and it really made us feel so good that he cared enough about her to call and check in on a few different occasions on top of an email follow up. We could not be happier with Dr. Butler!!! We would HIGHLY recommend him to anyone and everyone.
Verified PatientFebruary 9, 2023
5.0
Still the best pediatrician, 17 years now
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Dennis Butler, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dennis Butler, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
