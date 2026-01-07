Provider Image

Dhwanil Vyas, MD

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Nephrology

(board certified)

Insurance

Insurance plans accepted

In-network insurance plans

Balboa Nephrology Group

619-421-3361

752 Medical Center Ct
Suite 302
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista

619-585-4370

525 Third Ave.
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Location and phone

Care schedule

Balboa Nephrology Group

752 Medical Center Ct

    Thursday

    Friday

Sharp Rees-Stealy Chula Vista

525 Third Ave.

    Monday

About Dhwanil Vyas, MD

Languages: English

Education

University of Connecticut: Medical School
University of Connecticut: Internship
University of Connecticut: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship

NPI

1295043388

Dhwanil Vyas, MD, accepts 30 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

