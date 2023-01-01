About Diana Breister Ghosh, MD

I know that working with someone you trust is a key factor in successful cosmetic surgery. I help my patients enhance their lives through a variety of aesthetic surgery procedures as I focus on healthy, beautiful and natural-looking outcomes. Outside of work, I love spending my spare time with my three beautiful children.

Age: 55

In practice since: 2002

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center : Residency

Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center : Internship

New York Medical College : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



