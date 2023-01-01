Diana Breister Ghosh, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Diana Breister Ghosh, MD, Inc.2275 Rio Bonito Way
Suite 220
San Diego, CA 92108
About Diana Breister Ghosh, MD
I know that working with someone you trust is a key factor in successful cosmetic surgery. I help my patients enhance their lives through a variety of aesthetic surgery procedures as I focus on healthy, beautiful and natural-looking outcomes. Outside of work, I love spending my spare time with my three beautiful children.
Age:55
In practice since:2002
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center:Residency
Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center:Internship
New York Medical College:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- BOTOX cosmetic injections
- Breast augmentation
- Breast implant removal
- Breast implant revision
- Breast lift
- Breast reconstruction
- Breast reduction
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Facial plastic surgery
- Injectable dermal fillers
- Laser surgery
- LGBTQ health
- Liposuction
- Scar revision
NPI
1629050943
Insurance plans accepted
Diana Breister Ghosh, MD, accepts 10 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Diana Breister Ghosh, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Diana Breister Ghosh, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
