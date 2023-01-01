Donald Adema, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Donald Adema, DO
Age:73
In practice since:1995
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Pacific Hospital, Long Beach:Internship
Pacific Hospital, Long Beach:Residency
College Of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Herbal medicine
- Nutrition
- Osteopathic manipulation
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1487763512
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Donald Adema, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Donald Adema, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
