Douglas Juarez, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pathology (board certified)
Douglas Juarez, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pathology (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Douglas Juarez, MD
In practice since:2020
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
MedStar Georgetown University Hospital:Fellowship
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Residency
Baylor College of Medicine:Fellowship
National Autonomous University:Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1700854007
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Douglas Juarez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Douglas Juarez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.