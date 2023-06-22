Medical Doctor
Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Digestive Disease8008 Frost St.
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Douglas Politoske, MD
Age:66
In practice since:1993
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Temple University:Medical School
Rancho Los Amigos Hospital:Fellowship
Naval Regional Medical Center:Internship
University of Southern California:Residency
University of Southern California:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver disease
NPI
1528077740
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Douglas Politoske, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
94 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 22, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Politoske is wonderful. He made me feel heard, safe and cared for.
Verified PatientJune 1, 2023
5.0
I'll miss *Dr. Politoske when he retires. He's the only GI doctor who diagnosed the anemia when the VAMC providers couldn't.
Verified PatientMay 20, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified PatientMay 9, 2023
4.0
It was good.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Douglas Politoske, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Douglas Politoske, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
