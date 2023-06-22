Provider Image

Douglas Politoske, MD

Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Digestive Disease
    8008 Frost St.
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    858-292-7527

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Douglas Politoske, MD

Age:
 66
In practice since:
 1993
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Temple University:
 Medical School
Rancho Los Amigos Hospital:
 Fellowship
Naval Regional Medical Center:
 Internship
University of Southern California:
 Residency
University of Southern California:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1528077740
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Douglas Politoske, MD, accepts 20 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.8
94 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 22, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Politoske is wonderful. He made me feel heard, safe and cared for.
Verified Patient
June 1, 2023
5.0
I'll miss *Dr. Politoske when he retires. He's the only GI doctor who diagnosed the anemia when the VAMC providers couldn't.
Verified Patient
May 20, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
May 9, 2023
4.0
It was good.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 100 recognitions
Douglas Politoske, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Douglas Politoske, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.