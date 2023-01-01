Elizabeth Hudler, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Psychiatry (board certified)
Location and phone
- 1125 Camino Del Mar
Suite F
Del Mar, CA 92014
About Elizabeth Hudler, MD
I became a doctor to help those who are sick and truly in need. To be able to work with people of different ages and backgrounds has always been an interest, and something which I truly love. I treat the whole person and spend quality time with each of my patients. Medication treatment sessions, for example, are 30 minutes in length. I also practice psychotherapy with many of the individuals I treat. I enjoy surfing, traveling and spending moments with my family in my spare time.
Age:52
In practice since:2002
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Baylor College of Medicine:Residency
University of Missouri:Residency
Baylor College of Medicine:Internship
Wayne State University:Medical School
Areas of focus
- ADHD (adults)
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Bipolar disease
- Depression
- Eating disorders
- Mood disorders
- Obsessive compulsive disorder
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Postpartum depression
- Psychiatric assessment
- Psychopharmacology
- Psychotherapy
- Sleep disorders
NPI
1134287352
Insurance plans accepted
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
