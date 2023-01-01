About Eric Hofmeister, MD

I became a physician to be able to help patients with their medical issues in a caring and compassionate manner. I listen to each patient to provide an honest assessment of concerns as well as to develop a cooperative approach to obtain the best results possible. In my free time I enjoy moments with my family, hiking, traveling, exercising, and sampling local craft beers.

Age: 56

In practice since: 2016

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Naval Medical Center San Diego : Residency

Philadelphia Hand Center : Fellowship

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences : Medical School

Walter Reed Army Medical Center : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.