Eric Hofmeister, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Upper extremity
Eric Hofmeister, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Upper extremity
Location and phone
- 955 Lane Ave
200
Chula Vista, CA 91914
Get directions
About Eric Hofmeister, MD
I became a physician to be able to help patients with their medical issues in a caring and compassionate manner. I listen to each patient to provide an honest assessment of concerns as well as to develop a cooperative approach to obtain the best results possible. In my free time I enjoy moments with my family, hiking, traveling, exercising, and sampling local craft beers.
Age:56
In practice since:2016
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Philadelphia Hand Center:Fellowship
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences:Medical School
Walter Reed Army Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- ACL tear
- Arthritis
- Arthroscopy and arthroplasty
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Bursitis
- Carpal tunnel
- Foot problems
- Fracture management
- Hand surgery
- Hand therapy
- Joint replacement
- Knee pain
- Knee surgery
- Ligament injuries
- Meniscal tear
- Microsurgery
- Neck pain
- Nerve repair
- Occupational therapy
- Occupational/industrial medicine
- Physical therapy
- Reconstructive surgery
- Shoulder arthroscopy
- Sports medicine
- Sprains
- Tendon repair
- Trauma
- Upper extremity joint replacement
- Upper extremity surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1093785206
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eric Hofmeister, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eric Hofmeister, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.