About Eric Korsh, MD

I give comprehensive evaluations and treatment to patients with spinal disorders.

Age: 64

In practice since: 1998

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Seton Hall University : Residency

St. Joseph's Hospital : Internship

University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Cervical fusion

Laminectomy

Neck pain

Orthopedic surgery

Spinal fusion

Spine microsurgery

Spine surgery

Vertebroplasty

