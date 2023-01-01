Provider Image

Eric Korsh, MD

Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Spine
  1. San Diego Spine Center
    3760 Convoy St
    Suite 114
    San Diego, CA 92111
    858-715-8444

About Eric Korsh, MD

I give comprehensive evaluations and treatment to patients with spinal disorders.
 64
 1998
 Male
English
Education
Seton Hall University:
 Residency
St. Joseph's Hospital:
 Internship
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1720280738

Eric Korsh, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

