Ferdinand Barbadillo, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Ferdinand Barbadillo, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
- 890 Eastlake Pkwy
Suite 200
Chula Vista, CA 91914
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Ferdinand Barbadillo, MD
I am dedicated to the health and well-being of my patients, from birth to young adulthood.
Age:63
In practice since:2003
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish, Tagalog/Filipino
Education
Long Island College Hospital:Internship
Long Island College Hospital:Residency
University of Santo Tomas (Philippines):Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1982662193
Insurance plans accepted
Ferdinand Barbadillo, MD, accepts 23 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ferdinand Barbadillo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Ferdinand Barbadillo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.