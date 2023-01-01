Frederick Hammond, DDS
Doctor of Dental Surgery
Oral and maxillofacial surgery (board certified)
About Frederick Hammond, DDS
Age:73
In practice since:1985
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Maryland:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Areas of focus
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Snoring
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
NPI
1073688107
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Frederick Hammond, DDS? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
