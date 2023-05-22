Gary Levinson, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Sleep medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar
    2600 Via De La Valle
    Suite 200
    Del Mar, CA 92014
    858-499-2708
  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee
    2020 Genesee Ave.
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-499-2710

About Gary Levinson, MD

I am currently only accepting sleep consultation and concierge medicine patients. I involve my patients in their health care, helping them understand their illnesses and guiding them to make well-informed medical decisions. I believe in taking care of the whole patient, as a person is more than a sum of their parts. I enjoy spending time with my wife and two daughters outside of work. I love to hike, enjoying the valleys, mountains and beaches of San Diego County. I'm also an avid sports fan. I follow most sports and play tennis, swim and participate in various forms of fitness training. I participate in Sharp Rees-Stealy's concierge medicine program.
Age:
 59
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
Afrikaans, English
Education
University of Witwatersrand (South Africa):
 Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1255399523
Ratings and reviews

4.7
288 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 22, 2023
5.0
He listens! Great dr.!
Verified Patient
May 16, 2023
5.0
Dr Levinson and I have an exceptionally good working relationship. I am completely comfortable with his care and highly recommend him.
Verified Patient
April 22, 2023
5.0
Dr Levinson listened to my concerns and gave his opinion as he always does....
Verified Patient
April 20, 2023
5.0
Exceptional.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 100 recognitions
Gary Levinson, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gary Levinson, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
