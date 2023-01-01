German Trujillo, DDS
Doctor of Dental Surgery
Oral and maxillofacial surgery
German Trujillo, DDS
About German Trujillo, DDS
I have always been interested in curing and treating illness and helping others get better, which is why I chose to become a physician. I treat each individual patient with the utmost respect and care from the moment they enter my office until they are fully recovered at home. My goal is to create a positive and comfortable experience for each patient. I want each individual to be 110 percent satisfied. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling and listening to and playing music. I also love outdoor activities such as mountain biking and hiking.
Age:48
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Her mon Tru hee oh
Languages:English, Spanish
Areas of focus
- Cosmetic dentistry
- Dental extractions
- Dental implants
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Orthognathic surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder
NPI
1144392374
Special recognitions
