About German Trujillo, DDS

I have always been interested in curing and treating illness and helping others get better, which is why I chose to become a physician. I treat each individual patient with the utmost respect and care from the moment they enter my office until they are fully recovered at home. My goal is to create a positive and comfortable experience for each patient. I want each individual to be 110 percent satisfied. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling and listening to and playing music. I also love outdoor activities such as mountain biking and hiking.

Age: 48

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Her mon Tru hee oh

Languages: English , Spanish

Areas of focus Cosmetic dentistry

Dental extractions

Dental implants

Maxillofacial surgery

Orthognathic surgery

Reconstructive surgery

Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.