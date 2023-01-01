Provider Image

Ghassan Moasis, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiothoracic surgery (board certified)
General surgery

Not accepting new patients
This provider books appointments through a scheduling tool outside of Sharp.
Location and phone

  1. San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group
    300 S Pierce St
    Suite 102
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    619-668-4700

About Ghassan Moasis, MD

Age:
 72
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Case Western Reserve University:
 Internship
St Elizabeth Health Center:
 Internship
Huron Road Hospital, Cleveland:
 Residency
Damascus University (Syria):
 Medical School
Case Western Reserve University:
 Residency
University of Alberta:
 Residency
NPI
1932547122

